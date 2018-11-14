The 2018 CMA Awards are almost here!

On Wednesday night, country music's biggest names will head to Nashville, Tenn.'s Bridgestone Arena for a night full of exciting accolades, courtesy of the Country Music Association.

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley will be hosting together for the 11th year in a row, and if that alone isn't enough of a reason to get excited for the ceremony then maybe the star-studded performance lineup is!

The show is certainly going to be performance-heavy, which is great because they all seem like they're going to be amazing!

Underwood and Paisley will be taking the stage, as will a ton of other acclaimed artists.

Luke Bryan is set to open the show with a rousing rendition of his song "What Makes You Country," which will feature several up-and-coming artists.