Talk about a throwback!

Giuliana Rancic got quite the surprise on Tuesday night's E! News when a little game of "Finish the Lyric" turned literal.

"Don't worry 'bout nothin' 'cause you gotta be it won't take long. We're gonna put you in a trance with a funky song. 'Cause you gotta be..." co-host Jason Kennedy sang.

Before G could guess the track, the originators of the song came out and finished it for her, giving the E! News host the surprise of a life time!

"Oh my God!" Giuliana screamed as none other than Danny Wood, Jonathan Knight and Jordan Knight from New Kids On The Block walked on set reciting the lyrics to their hit song, "Hangin' Tough."

Despite getting stuck trying to finish the lyric, Giuliana insisted that she knew all of the words and placed the blame on Jason instead. Luckily for her, her favorite boy band agreed. "The melody was a little off. You could've led her better," NKOTB member Danny told Jason.