Country stars know how to rock a red carpet!
On Wednesday, country's biggest stars took over Nashville, Tenn.'s Bridgestone Arena to attend the 2018 CMA Awards and the star power was in high supply.
As singers, including hosts Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley, arrived at the arena it was clear that music wasn't the only thing on their minds. Fashion was something every artist thought about, and let's face it, they totally slayed the carpet.
While we are still singing along to Garth Brooks new song, "Stronger Than Me" from last night's performance, we really can't stop talking about the fashions that each and every country singer was rocking.
There were 10 stars however that really caught our attention and we want to know which of our favorites wins your vote for best dressed at this year's CMAs.
So, which stars won the CMAs red carpet? Well, for starters Martina McBride and Kimberly Williams-Paisley looked flawless. McBride wore a black ball gown with tulle skirt while Williams-Paisley donned a sleek white gown from the Romona Keveza collection.
Laura Akins walked the carpet with hubbie Thomas Rhett, but she stole the show with her gorgeous pink tulle ball gown that was fit for a country queen.
American Idol alum, Lauren Alaina also slayed the carpet with a pastel blue ball gown by Randi Rahm that looked like it was straight out of a fairy tale.
The belle of the ball, and the show's co-host, Underwood of course looked impeccable as she showed off her baby bump in a Uel Camilo floral-printed gown that was to-die for.
Kacey Musgraves on the other hand donned a menswear inspired western look which combined a sheer, long-sleeved top and fitted black trouser that was so retro and so chic.
Kelsea Ballerini won us over in her hot pink fitted gown and gave off major Marilyn Monroe vibes as she walked the CMAs carpet.
Mackenzie Foy channeled her inner ballerina as she attended the event in a pink and white frock that had feathers on the trim for a magical ensemble we won't soon forget.
Both Danielle Bradbery and Rita Wilson sizzled as they strutted their stuff down the runway as well. The Voice alum wore a Jovani number that sparkled and shined no matter where she turned. Wilson on the other hand sported a burgundy sequined gown that had us feeling festive all night long.
Now that you've heard who we loved at the CMAs, make sure to vote for your favorite look in the poll below.