Viola Davis' Diet Fail Is Relatable AF

Ever try a new diet fad and completely failed? Viola Davis can relate.

The actress appeared on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show and told the story of how she fell off the wagon after trying a new nutrition plan.

During the filming of Widow, one of the movie's makeup artists invited the cast and crew to take part in a cleanse. The program required the participants to meditate every day and to eat only foods they didn't have to suck or chew.

"We had to sip all of our food because sucking and chewing was an act of aggression, and it was all about completing everything, living in forgiveness," Davis explained. "I was like, ‘Isn't this awesome? I want that. I want to release my anger.'"

However, the How to Get Away With Murder star's hubby, Julius Tennon, didn't seem as optimistic.

"My husband was like, ‘Why the hell would you want to do something like that, V?'" she said, recalling her spouse's words. "'I aint never seen you miss a meal. I don't know how the hell you going to do something like that.'"

Still, Davis thought the experience would be a "game-changer" and committed to the cleanse. However, she didn't stick to the whole regimen.

"We had to do it for 28 days," she said. "I lasted for two days."