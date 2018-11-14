All the Signs Stranger Things Might End With Season 3

Netflix
by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Nov. 14, 2018 6:19 AM
Netflix
Is it the end of life in Hawkins? There are a few signals pointing that way.
While the Duffer Brothers' hit Netflix series Stranger Things has not even debuted its third season, there have been recent signs that it may be their last.
Exhibit A: Millie Bobby Brown's tears. Everyone's favorite Eleven took to social media this week as filming for season three came to an end. However, it was the way she spoke about the wrap that made fans feel like she was talking about something more permanent.
Over on Instagram, she told fans she was going to "cry all day fyi" on the last day of shooting for the season. She also wrote individual messages to her beloved co-stars, including "I cant say goodbye" to Sadie Sink and "not okay" to Noah Schnapp.
She also captioned black and white photos of her and Sink hugging, "As we said goodbye, i gave my best friend the biggest hug and told her i loved her so much. My sister forever @sadiesink_."
Sink did the same over on her page, writing, "That's a wrap on El and Max. Love you so much @milliebobbybrown Thanks for the memories." "YIKE WHATS GONNA HAPPEN," one fan commented.
The 14-year-old Emmy nominee later shared a teary selfie, with her eyes watery and nose red. "Told u..." she wrote with a crying emoji.
as we said goodbye, i gave my best friend the biggest hug and told her i loved her so much. My sister forever @sadiesink_
Then, there's Finn Wolfhard's big chop. The 15-year-old actor behind character Mike Wheeler revealed his newly chopped man online, captioning a shot of his much shorter, newly purple curls, "Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over."
"Goodbye @finwolfhardofficial hair," Brown wrote on another shot of his locks on the floor.
Can it be explained away as a simple post-season haircut? Sure. Could Millie just really love her co-stars? Absolutely. Still, the recent posts have fans wondering exactly what is in store for our favorite cast of characters in Hawkins, and naturally, we all have more questions than answers about the top-secret show.
Earlier this year, Netflix did come out and refute rumors that the Duffer Brothers were leaving the show after season three.
Don't drop your Eggos. Rumors that the Duffer Bros are leaving Stranger Things after season 3 are false. pic.twitter.com/x4kbL9990e— Netflix US (@netflix) February 20, 2018
"I think, you know, four to five seasons is likely where we'll end up, but who knows?" Ross Duffer told E! News at the season two premiere. "I mean, none of this official, and we know where we want to go. We're trying to figure out still how long it'll take to get there, so we'll see."
Matt Duffer added, "It's hard, like four seems short, five seems long. So I don't know what to do."
No matter how many seasons fans end up getting beyond the upcoming one, rest assured it will be just as out of this world as the Shadow Monster.
"The Duffer brothers and [EP] Shawn Levy have worked really hard," Netflix's Cindy Holland told press. "They understand that the stakes are high, they want to deliver something bigger and better than what they did last year, so they really want to take the time to get it right."
"It's going to be a fantastic season," she continued. "It's gonna be worth the wait."
Fortunately, that wait will finally end this summer.
