Watch Migos Give James Corden a Fresh New Look on Carpool Karaoke

The Migos members aren't just masters of rap. They're also savants of style.

Offset, Quavo and Takeoff appeared on Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show's "Carpool Karaoke" and gave host James Corden a fresh new look.

It all started when the group was rocking out to their hit "Bad and Boujee" and Corden noticed the trio was carrying a significant amount of cash—$210,000 to be exact.

"You know you can go to an ATM, right?" the host said.

With cash to burn, the artists decided to take Corden shopping for some new threads. However, it took a few tries to find the right look.

The first outfit consisted of a silver coat and leather footwear, but Corden wasn't feeling the ensemble.

"Am I drippin'? I don't feel like I'm drippin'," he said. " I don't look like Migos. I look like I'm hiding Migos under a coat."

The next look which consisted of a different silver jacket and white rolled-up pants, didn't make Corden feel any better.

"I look like a recently divorced dad who's going through a breakdown," the late-night star added.

However, the artists assured him the clothes weren't the problem; it was his attitude. So, the trio helped him find his swag.