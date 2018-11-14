Surprise! Fantastic Beasts Star Katherine Waterston Is Pregnant

Don't be fooled, Muggles: This is no magic trick!

Actress Katherine Waterston surprised fans—and a few co-stars, apparently—when she revealed her pregnancy at the London premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Wearing a Calvin Klein gown, the 38-year-old actress placed her hand on her baby bump and smiled for the cameras. Co-stars Ezra Miller and Alison Sudol were later seen rubbing her belly.

Waterston posed with the entire cast at Cineworld Leicester Square, including Johnny Depp, Dan Fogler, Claudia Kim, Zoë Kravitz, Jude Law, William Nadylam, Eddie Redmayne and Callum Turner. Waterston, who is quite private, has not commented on her pregnancy publicly.