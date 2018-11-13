So far, the Woolsey Fire has claimed two lives and according to Cal Fire, has burned over 97,000 acres. Cal Fire also estimates that 435 structures have been damaged.

When the fire first broke out across Thousand Oaks, Ventura County and into Malibu, many celebrity homes were at risk. On Monday, Miley Cyrus revealed that her Malibu home that she shares with Liam Hemsworth had burned down. "I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely and that's all that matters right now," she tweeted. "My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family and friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left."

On Tuesday, Hemsworth provided an update of his own. He posted a photo on social media of the charred remnants of his $2.5 million home. Other than some walls, one major thing that remained were stone letters that spelled the word "LOVE."

"It's been a heartbreaking few days. This is what's left of my house. Love," he said. "Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires."

Later in the day on Tuesday, Cyrus' rep confirmed to E! News that the two of them had donated $500,000 to fire relief efforts. The statement said, "Their community and state are very special to them and they want to give back to the place that has created so many beautiful memories for themselves and others. They are donating $500,000 dollars to The Malibu Foundation through Miley's charity, Happy Hippie in hopes to restore Malibu's magic."