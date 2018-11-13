This Is Us Reveals Zoe's Heartbreaking Past, New Necklace Mystery Details

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Nov. 13, 2018 7:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
This is Us, Milo Ventimiglia, Kevin, Zoe

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

The origins of Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) necklace on This Is Us became a little bit clearer as Kevin (Justin Hartley) finally landed in Vietnam. Warning, spoilers follow.

In "Sometimes," the Tuesday, Nov. 13 episode of the hit NBC drama, viewers saw Jack in Vietnam with Nicky (Michael Angarano), Jack back in the states on a road trip to Los Angeles with Rebecca (Mandy Moore ) and Kevin in Vietnam with Zoe (Melanie Liburd).

During Jack's Vietnam story, the good soldier attempted to get his troubled brother in the same unit as him. When his request was turned down, he was forced to walk back to his camp. However, he hitched a ride, part of the way, and his complicated relationship with his time in Vietnam was shown in new light.

Photos

This Is Us Season 3: See Annie Leibovitz's Stunning Portraits

Viewers also saw the mysterious necklace make its way to the woman in the photo Kevin has: It was forged, bought by a solider, left on a bar after said soldier saw the intended recipient with another man, taken from the bar by a Vietnamese soldier and then lifted by the woman in the photo. Jack would later see the same woman in the middle of the night. Eventually, Nicky was assigned to Jack's unit for two weeks.

In the present, Kevin and Zoe made their way around Vietnam, indulging in the local eats, like bat. They also spotted a tourist wearing a necklace with the same symbol as Jack's, so Kevin now believes the necklace is cheap and not as significant as he believed. But this is This Is Us, you know it won't be as simple as that. Kevin also learned Zoe didn't want to see her father, and didn't explain why. This, naturally, bothered Kevin so much that he had to pester.

Photos

Behind the Scenes of This Is Us Season 3 Photo Shoot With Annie Leibovitz

After the bat came back to haunt her, Zoe revealed why she did't want to see her father—it's because he sexually abused her. "He tries to contact me every so often to make amends, but I have no interest. I've moved on," she said after Kevin revealed he was starting to fall in love with her.

"I'm telling you because my father has already ruined so much for me, I'm not going to let him ruin this too," she said.

During the This Is Us after show, Liburd said Kevin has helped Zoe learn to trust by being vulnerable and open about his past and his father. "I think he's helped her in that way," she said

This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ This Is Us , Entertainment , Apple News , TV , Top Stories
Latest News
Nina Parker, Daily Pop

Nightly Pop's Nina Parker Refuses to "Be Too Filtered" and We're Here For It

Vanessa Norris, Temptation Island

This Is Not a Drill! Temptation Island Is Coming Back to TV

Tatyana Ali Met Her Husband on E-Harmony

Kit Harington, GOT, Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones Season 8 Finally Has a Premiere Date

Kristen Bell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Max Greenfield, Veronica Mars revival

Meet the Cast of the Veronica Mars Revival

Elseworlds, Arrow, The Flash Crossover

Arrow's Oliver and The Flash's Iris Are Kissing in New Crossover Promo and It's Too Weird

Jessica Alba Spills on "Bad Boys" Spin-Off

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.