Masatoshi Okauchi/James Shaw/REX/Shutterstock
by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Nov. 13, 2018 5:28 PM
Masatoshi Okauchi/James Shaw/REX/Shutterstock
Channing Tatum seemingly confirmed his new romance with singer Jessie J.
In an Instagram post from Tuesday night, the actor praised his girlfriend for her performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. "This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow," he wrote alongside a photo of the stage.
Also in attendance was none other than Jessie J's mom, who has reportedly met the actor. She sat several seats away from a dancing Channing at the sold out show.
And while Channing appears to be Jessie's biggest fan, Jessie might be an even bigger admirer of Channing himself. Two days ago, the Brit cheered on her new beau at the opening night of his Magic Mike Live show at the Hippodrome Casino in London. From her seat, she shared a picture of the numerous shirtless men dancing onstage, along with multiple suggestive emojis, like the eggplant. She said, "Congratulations @channingtatum what a show... Ladies and Gentlemen you don't want to miss this."
Since the famous duo recently started dating, Channing, 38, has frequently tagged along on Jessie's tour across both the United States and the United Kingdom. A source previously told E! News, "He's making a lot of effort and wants to spend as much time with her as he can. He's having fun with it and seeing where it goes."
And Channing has even brought daughter Everly along to jam out with him at the "Bang Bang" singer's shows. Last week, the Magic Mike star and the 5-year-old, who he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, were spotted at Jessie J's concert at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles.
Jenna, meanwhile, is happily dating actor Steve Kazee, who has starred in a number of shows like Nashville and Legends.
Jenna and Channing announced their separation in early April of this year, but only recently filed for divorce.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?