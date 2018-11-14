Faith is incredibly important to Tamera Mowry-Housley.

It was her faith that helped her recognize that husband Adam Housley was the one. And it's that faith that the couple, married seven years, are leaning on as they mourn the tragic loss of their niece Alaina Housley, a college freshman killed at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif. last week. As the couple begins to make their pleas for change in how we treat one another, in the hope that Alaina's death might not be in vain, The Real co-host and her former Fox News correspondent husband are reminding us that, even in the face of unthinkable loss, there is nothing that they won't face together, united in their conviction.

It's been nearly a week since the Housley family's lives were all rocked by the senseless loss, since hope that Alaina might be found alive turned to heartbreaking confirmation that the worst had happened, and already Tamera and her family are springing to action in a manner befitting the woman who once told Essence magazine, "I know my priorities: God, family and work."