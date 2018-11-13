The Real Story Behind Lorde and Kanye West's Similar Set Designs

Lorde called Kanye West's set design into question, but there's more to the story.

On the heels of West and Kid Cudi's Kids See Ghosts performance at Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival on Sunday, the songstress suggested they stole the design for the performance from her.

For the show, the two performed from inside a transparent rectangular box that was suspended in the air. On Monday, the "Royals" singer posted a few photos on Instagram of her tour set, including the one for her 2017 Coachella performance. In both instances, the performers used a similar aerial box design.

In one part of her Instagram Story, Lorde wrote, "I'm proud of the work I do and it's flattering when other artists feel inspired by it, to the extent that they try it on themselves. But don't steal—not from women or from anyone else—in 2018 or ever."