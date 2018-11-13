Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are donating $500,000 to the Woolsey fire relief efforts after losing their Malibu home.

In a statement released to E! News from Miley's rep, Miley and Liam revealed, "Their community and state are very special to them and they want to give back to the place that has created so many beautiful memories for themselves and others. They are donating $500,000 dollars to The Malibu Foundation through Miley's charity, Happy Hippie in hopes to restore Malibu's magic."

According to the famous couple, the funds will be "used for those in financial need, emergency relief assistance, community rebuilding, wildfire prevention and climate change resilience."

While Miley and Liam unfortunately lost their $2.5 million four-bedroom home over the weekend, their rep said they are "very grateful to be safe along with their animals!"

At the time of the disaster, the singer was out of the country, but the Australian was able to survey the damage firsthand. On Tuesday morning, he shared heartbreaking photos of "what's left" of the Malibu residence.