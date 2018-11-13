Prince George Has Meghan Markle Laughing in New Royal Family Portrait

On the count of three royal family, say cheese!

As Prince Charles celebrates turning 70 years old this Wednesday, royal watchers were treated to their very own special gift when new family photos were released.

In the pictures obtained by E! News, Prince George sits on top of the birthday boy's lap as he laughs in between shots. As for Princess Charlotte, she's sitting right by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who is happy to point the middle child in the right direction.

And then there's Prince Louis who manages to be a good boy while being held by Kate Middleton. Maybe somebody doesn't need a nap after all?

"Two new photographs of The Prince of Wales and his family have been released to celebrate HRH's 70th birthday," Clarence House shared on Twitter. "The photos were taken by Chris Jackson in the garden of Clarence House."