Rob Kardashian is fighting to dole out less child support.

The reality star, who welcomed his first child with ex Blac Chyna back in November 2016, has filed new court documents, in which he reportedly claimed he can no longer afford to pay $20,000 from their previous child support agreement, according to The Blast. A source confirmed Rob filed documents asking for lower child support, but E! News has not obtained the documents.

In September 2017, the former couple reached a private agreement over custody of then-10-month-old daughter Dream Kardashian. Details about any child support were not disclosed at the time. "Because Rob agreed to continue to stay away from Chyna and not contact her, Chyna has agreed to take the domestic abuse hearing scheduled for Monday, September 18 off calendar," her attorney Lisa Bloom told E! News in a statement at the time. "She will always have the right to go back into court if further incidents of domestic abuse occur." Kardashian denied Chyna's abuse allegations.

In the new documents cited by The Blast, Kardashian reportedly claimed the domestic violence restraining order Chyna filed in July 2017 against him took a toll.