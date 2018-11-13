What Makes Vanessa Hudgens' Romance With Austin Butler Work

For the last seven years, Vanessa Hudgens has been happily dating Austin Butler.

It's an impressive feat, given the frequency of Hollywood splits. So, what's their secret? "We both respect, trust and admire each other," the Second Act star says in the December issue of Women's Health. "It's so solid now because I feel strong as an independent woman. I am very self-reliant, but it's nice to have a best friend you can share victories with as well as losses."

Best of all, Hudgens says, "He inspires me more than anyone."

With her 30th birthday approaching Dec. 1, Hudgens is thinking a lot about her future. "In my 20s, I was still trying to find my voice. I was afraid of confrontation. The biggest thing I'm trying to implement in my life now is valuing my words and letting them be known," she tells the magazine. "It's a constant learning process, but I feel like it should be." Rest assured, Butler will be by her side. "I want to get married, travel, then have kids—probably in my late 30s," says Hudgens, implying she's not putting herself on a strict timeline. "Everyone's clock is different."