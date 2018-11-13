Camila Mendes brings the fire.

The Riverdale star can apparently be quite ferocious and her boyfriend Charles Melton's nickname for her reflects that.

"Last night on the red carpet, we learned that your nickname from your boyfriend Charles Melton is Baby Dragon," Busy Philipps said during an interview with actress on Monday's Busy Tonight.

"I am Baby Dragon," Camila confirmed.

"Is that because you're sweet and also fierce?" Philipps asked.

"I can be quite…I guess just ferocious is the only word, but it's like a cute type of ferocious," the star explained. "I'm Brazilian—we're like passionate, so sometimes a little baby dragon comes out."