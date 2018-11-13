Fans should keep their eyes peeled for a few judges, too. Lionel Richie, for example, is handing out a trophy, and Luke Bryan is set to perform one of his hits. The "Play It Again" star is also in the running for Entertainer of the Year. In fact, he'll be competing against Keith Urban, who served as a judge on seasons 12 through 15. The "You'll Think of Me" star is also a contender for Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year.

In addition, Bobby Bones, who will serve as an in-house mentor in the upcoming season, will present an award.

If history repeats itself, fans could see even more American Idol stars. Hunter Hayes, Scotty McCreery and Kellie Pickler all attended the event last year. Of course, country music fans will have to tune in to find out.