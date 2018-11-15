True Thompson Is Cuter Than Ever in This Exclusive Photo

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian
True Thompson is slowly but surely inching her way towards her one year birthday!
The tiny tike marks her seven month birthday on Friday and we can't help but gush over the countless photos her mom, Khloe Kardashian, has shared since True came into the world. In a photo exclusively shared with E! News, the little one shows off how well she sits up on her own while on vacation with the Kardashian family in Bali. On the tropical getaway she wore a white tank top, patterned blue shorts and a delicate white flower in her growing locks.
It appears that True has inherited her Auntie Kendall's impressive modeling skills too! True has become quite the fashionista as seen in the many pictures of her in stylish and cute looks. In October, True modeled a variety of festive Halloween looks, including a pink unicorn, a cheery pumpkin, a posh flamingo, a sheep... the list goes on. Alongside a photo of True as a pumpkin, Khloe wrote, "I couldn't resist! My little pumpkin!"
A source previously told E! News, "She [Khloe] can't wait to see what's in store next and is so excited about being with True every day."
To see all of True's cutest moments over the past seven months, check out the gallery below!
Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian
Flower Power
The then-six-month-old rocked a white plumeria in her growing locks while on vacation in Bali with the Kardashian family.
Instagram
A Baby in Bali
"Life Adventures with True," Khloe wrote on vacation with her daughter.
Instagram
Stunning Sunset
"In my life, I don't believe I have ever seen a sunset more beautiful than the ones I witnessed in Bali," the Revenge Body host wrote. "Black sand beaches that sparkle and cotton candy sunsets. Thankful for the memories baby True and I are creating."
Instagram
Unicorns Exist
"I always knew unicorns existed," Khloe captioned this pic.
Love is blind
True took advantage of the sunny weather and got glam with a pair of Gucci sunglasses. The phrase translates from French to "blind for love."
Instagram
Getting festive
Aunt Kourtney snapped this cute picture of True while visiting a pumpkin patch in October. True fit in perfectly.
Well-read
True was all smiles as she sat around some books on a bed. Khloe captioned the picture of her daughter, "I probably dreamt about you my entire adult life. You have exceeded every expectation I had of you! This is LOVE."
Instagram
"My Girl"
Khloe shared this adorable photo of True with her Instagram followers on Sept. 27. She captioned the post, "I've Got Sunshine On A Cloudy Day. Talking About My Girl."
Instagram
Mommy and Me
Khloe shares a touching moment with her little one.
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Triplets
True hangs out with cousins Chicago West and Stormi Webster.
Instagram
Light of My Life
"You are my sunshine! My only sunshine," Khloe captioned this pic.
Instagram
Pucker Up
While on their first family vacation, the mom and daughter gave the camera their best duck lips for a selfie.
Instagram
Pretty in Pink
"Hi my sweet True!!" the proud mama wrote. "Her chunky thighs are my weakness."
Instagram
Playtime With Penelope
Kourtney Kardashian's daughter couldn't resist snapping a few photos of her baby cousin.
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Tummy Time With Chicago West
"Best friends for life!!!!" Kim Kardashian captioned the sweet photo.
Instagram
Big Yawns
Someone was a little sleepy.
Instagram
Royal Attire
A crown fit for a princess.
Instagram
Pretty Eyes
Look at that face!
Instagram
Hi Mama!
True showcases her adorable grin.
Twitter
Khloe's Birthday
Kim wished Khloe a happy 34th birthday by posting this sweet pic of cousins Chicago and True looking absolutely adorable.
Instagram
Big Half Brother
Tristan shared this first photo of his two kids Prince and True together.
Instagram
Squeaky Clean
Rub-a-dub-dub! It's True in a tub!
Instagram
Pretty Ballerina
"Baby True! Who is the cutest little munchkin?" the proud mom said in a video of her little one.
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Catching Some ZZZ's
"My baby bunny," Kardashian wrote alongside a photo of her bundle of joy napping.
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Growing Up Right Before Her Eyes
On True's one month birthday, her proud mama shared a sweet video of her little girl on social media.
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Snuggles
The first-time mom spent time with True over Memorial Day Weekend.
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Sweet Dreams, True!
"Mommy's Little Love," the E! reality star captioned the precious snapshot of her newborn daughter.
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Chubby Cheeks
While celebrating her first Mother's Day with members of her famous family, KoKo snapped this moment of peaceful slumber.
Instagram
First Glimpse
One month after giving birth, the Good American designer treated fans to a sneak peek of baby True on social media.
