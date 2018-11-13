Holiday Gifts Your Besties Will Love for Under $50

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Nov. 13, 2018 9:00 AM

So you're the type that lives for giving gifts, but there's one problem: you're on a budget.

What can you say, your heart is big and you like to show everyone in your life how much they are loved—especially during the holidays. But heed this warning: You don't have to go into debt spoiling everyone on your list. In fact, you'll be happy to know that there are gifts under $50 that are thoughtful, high quality and personized for the individual. Trust us, with these picks, your friends won't even notice you didn't break the bank picking out the perfect present just for them.

Pop Top Mittens

It's no secret that the weather outside is frightful (or will be very soon), so be a pal and make sure your BFF is set. But no ordinary mittens will do. These cute pink colorblock ones are just the ticket.

BUY IT:  Kate Spade New York Brushed Colorblock Pop Top Mittens , $48

Passport Holder

Your world traveler bestie is always on the go and she has a full passport to prove it. Help her keep it safe with a chic leather cover (that's going to look so good on her Instagram feed, btw). 

BUY IT: BEIS THE PASSPORT HOLDER , $15

Mascara Holiday Set

For any girl that loves to get dressed up, big sexy lashes are a holiday party must have. This set comes with a primer, a mascara and a remover so you're girl is all set from start to finish.

BUY IT:  LANCÔME Definicils Mascara Collection Holiday Set, $35

Fairy Glitter

If your friend is a self-proclaimed makeup maven, it's smart to be thinking in that direction for gifting. That's why it's a good thing this limited-edition pom-pom ornament packed with superfine shimmer just came it out. 

BUY IT: FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA Mini Fairy Bomb, $20

Whiskey Ice Wedge Set

Whiskey on the rocks is a gentleman's drink and anyone that opts for it is a class act in our book. Impress your connoisseur pal with this wedge-shaped ice mold and glass combo that'll keep their drink cool, but not watered down.

BUY IT:  Corkcicle Ice Wedge Set, $20

Luggage Tag

Your friend is all about the details, thinking about things that don't even cross your mind. You might just grab a paper luggage tag at the airport check in counter, but that would never fly with them. No, for your pal, a festive plaid tag is exactly what they'll want. 

BUY IT:  Brooks Brothers Green Plaid Luggage Tag, $38

SPF Travel Kit

For you bestie who's always outside and always active this SPF essentials kit is ideal. For $40 from you, they'll get 4 sun care must-haves (did we mention they're TSA-approved) that basically smell like a tropical vacay. 

BUY IT:  COOLA SPORT ESSENTIALS CLASSIC SPORT TRAVEL KIT, $40

 

See, who needs a fat wallet when you've got a big heart?

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

