In Chip and Joanna Gaines' world, if something ain't broke, it still might be worthwhile to strip it down to the studs and apply a layer of shiplap.

Such is the story of their runaway HGTV hit Fixer Upper. When the married duo made the heartbreakingly difficult decision to sign off last year, they swore there was no hidden motivation, their choice boiling down to nothing more than needing to take some time to focus inward after five seasons on camera. They were "out of gas," as Chip would later put it to People magazine, desiring more time with their school-aged children and, unbeknownst to them, about to add another member to their, er, Crew, their son's June arrival sending them diving back into the world of diapers and late night feedings after a nearly decade-long hiatus.

As fans bemoaned the loss of demo day and their weekly glimpse at Joanna's signature style, a blend of farmhouse and vintage with an oversized clock thrown in for good measure, Chip provided a sliver of hope that they may one day return to TV screens. "It would have to be a show where it would be me, just all by myself," he joked last year on E!'s Daily Pop, "that could be a thing that I would be interested in."