BRAND NEW
WEDNESDAY 9PM

Brie Bella Chokes Up While Discussing the "Mind Game" of Mom Guilt on Total Divas

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Nov. 14, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Mom guilt is "such a mind game."

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, Brie Bella opens up about the struggles she faces when away from daughter Birdie Joe Danielson. Although the Bella Twin is thrilled to be on a girls' trip in Lake Tahoe, she never wants it to seem like she's happier away from her little one.

Per the Belle Radici boss, being on this trip makes her feel "really free" and "youthful." However, she ultimately faces a "big tug-of-war with my heart" the more she has fun.

"Every time I go to bed, I get this really overwhelming sadness that I'm not gonna wake up with Birdie," the wrestling expert shares with her Total Divas peers. "And then, because of the guilt, you sit there and you think, 'I don't ever want it to come off that I'm happier doing these trips without her.'"

Photos

Brie Bella & Baby Birdie's Cutest Pics

Brie Bella, Total Divas 809

E!

Brie then further elaborates that she is "just so happy" with Birdie as well, but finds the emotions "very overwhelming."

Thankfully, Brie's Total Divas sisters rally around her and remind her that time to herself will likely make her a better mom as she's "staying mentally healthy."

"I strongly believe that when you have kids your life shouldn't stop," Trinity Fatu advises. "Trips like this to get away so you can recharge and you can feel good…you'll be even better when you go back to her 'cause you're gonna miss her."

Watch the mom guilt conversation in the clip above!

Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Divas , E! Shows , Brie Bella , Trinity Fatu , Celeb Kids , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1513

LOL! Kim Kardashian Jokingly Threatens to Cut Tristan Thompson in Khloe Kardashian's Delivery Room

Kacey Musgraves, 66th Annual BMI Country Awards

Fashion Police

Saint West, Chicago West

Chicago West's Cutest Pics

Nina Parker, Daily Pop

Nightly Pop's Nina Parker Refuses to "Be Too Filtered" and We're Here For It

Kim Kardashian, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Kat Graham, Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

Kat Graham Shook Off Her Nerves at the PCAs Because It Felt Like Her "Second Home"

Busy Philipps, Camila Mendes, Busy Tonight

Busy Tonight Recreated Camila Mendes' PCAs Look With Tissue Paper & She Can't Believe the Result

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.