Ultimately, Lourd said the mystery helped her with the character, especially when viewers see what happens in the finale. And there will be answers in the finale. "Oh, yeah, big time. When I read that script, I was so excited I actually cried. It is for the fans, it answers all the questions, it ties a perfect little bow on the season and I think people are going to be really, really satisfied—I hope," she teased.

Some of those questions that were answered are ones Lourd had as well.

"I've been wondering where Mallory came from, how she became this person, and what it all means, and all the questions get answered," Lourd said.

Through flashbacks, viewers learned about Mallory's vast power set, including time travel. In the penultimate episode of the season, Lourd's character was submerged in a bath and traveled through time after being submerged. When she returned, she was bloody and pretty damn wet.

"Bath scenes on the page you're like, ‘Oh great, I'm going to go sit in a hot bath all day, sounds like a lovely day oh set. But I was in the bath for, like, 7 hours and some things pruned I didn't even know could prune," she said with a laugh.