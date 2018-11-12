Get ready for Grandma Claire.

Modern Family revealed that Haley (Sarah Hyland) is pregnant, meaning Claire (Julie Bowen) and Phil (Ty Burrell) are about to become some really young, hip grandparents.

We haven't seen Haley tell her parents the news yet, but we'd like to request that Claire reacts the same way Bowen reacted when E! News asked her about the news at the Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend.

"Grandmaaaa!" Bowen shouted. "Yeah, that's right. I'm gonna be a grandma."

She then clarified that while it's Claire who's actually the grandma, that's kind of like Julie herself being a grandma.

Based on what executive producer and co-creator Chris Lloyd told us after the baby news was revealed, it's likely we're not going to see Claire and Phil excitedly shouting about Haley's big surprise…at least not yet.