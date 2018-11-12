Hugh Jackman Defends His Friendship With Ivanka Trump

Hugh Jackman is all about loyalty.

Last month, the Oscar nominee celebrated his 50th birthday, but it was his party guests that raised a few eyebrows as Jackman's celebration reportedly included First Daughter Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

"I've known those guys for 15 years," he later told Variety, "and we don't talk politics at birthday parties."

It seems politics also do not impact Wolverine's friendships. As he later explained in an interview with Howard Sternon Monday, he first met the famous couple through mutual friends all those years ago, back when Donald Trumpwas synonymous with real estate, not the White House.

Soon, they were in the same group of people. "They're great friends. They're unbelievably loyal," Jackman told Stern of the pair. "We're great friends and I want to say to people...'So, if you're friends of 15 years' dad became president, do you dump them as a friend? Really?'"