Celebs Blew Us Away With Feather Styles at People's Choice Awards 2018

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Nov. 12, 2018 11:16 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Feathers Tends, PCA Awards

While fall and winter style is typically marked by darker hues and heavier garments, celebrities are revealing that this season's top trend is, in fact, light and airy.

Last night at People's Choice Awards 2018, Hollywood stars like Danai Gurira and Susan Kelechi Watson brought a budding trend to the forefront: feather-accented fashion. Black feathers, white feathers, feather purses, sporadic feathers, feathered layers—this fashionable trend was everywhere on the red carpet. Although these light details may be easily missed, the trend has been gaining popularity at every red carpet event. The reason why: They add texture and movement to garments, which always translates on the red carpet. Plus, they're so glamorous. 

If you're not sure if you can pull off the look, we have good news. Every feathered look on last night's red carpet was different, giving us a range of ways to incorporate the trend into our style.

Photos

Best Dressed at People's Choice Awards 2018: Khloe Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and More

Check out the best feathered look in the gallery below!

Danai Gurira, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Danai Gurira's Tiers of Feathers

The Black Panther star's skirt, which includes two rows of feathers, multicolored stripes and sheer lace fabric, stole the show with its design and use of feather accents.

Barbara Evans, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Bárbara Evans

The Brazilian star brings epic textures to the red carpet with feathers and sequins in different hues of blue.

Susan Kelechi Watson, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Susan Kelechi Watson

This George Chakras design made the most of the trend with feather lined at the top of the This Is Us star's mini dress.

Article continues below

Erin Lim, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Erin Lim

The star of E!'s The Rundown was mesmerizing in a gown that featured a sequined bodice and a long feathered skirt that followed behind her.

Alejandra Azcarate, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Alejandra Azcarate

While the star's extremely puffed sleeves may have grabbed your attention, her white feathered purse caused a double take. Is this the next major purse trend?

Jorge Gonzalez, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Jorge Gonzalez

The TV personality proves that expressing yourself on the red carpet is a means to success with sparkling ensemble that includes feather accents and killer platform shoes.

Article continues below

For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, watch E! News tonight at 7!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ E! Shows , Shows , People's Choice Awards , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Susan Kelechi Watson , Danai Gurira , Fashion , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , VG , Style
Latest News
Becca Tobin, Jac Vanek, Keltie Knight, Ladygang, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

So Did LADYGANG's Becca Tobin End Up Streaking at the 2018 People's Choice Awards?

Kim Kardashian, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Busy Tonight, Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Jenny Yang, Rita Ora

Busy Tonight Somehow Recreates Stylish People's Choice Awards Looks Using Only Household Items

Ben Falcone, Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy Shares Sweet Story of Meeting Husband Ben Falcone Before Fame

Bryan Stevenson, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Winners

People's Champion Bryan Stevenson's Full Speech From the PCAs Will Seriously Move You

Scarlett Johansson, 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

Scarlett Johansson Toasts to Multiple People's Choice Awards Wins

Shadowhunters

Shadowhunters Cast Promise Season 3 Will Give Fans Everything They Want

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.