EXCLUSIVE!

How Victoria Beckham Is Celebrating Her People's Choice Awards Win

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Nov. 12, 2018 8:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Victoria Beckham is—and has always been—a fashion icon.

So, last night, the People's Choice Awards made it official when the acclaimed designer was honored with the Fashion Icon award. E! News' Jason Kennedy spoke to Beckham about it backstage, moments after her acceptance speech. "I'm really, really excited to be here, back in L.A., which really does feel like my second home. You know, what I do for a job, I love. It's my passion. I want to make women feel like the best, most beautiful version of themselves. To get an award for doing that? It's the icing on the cake," Beckham said. "I love what I do. It's great!"

The renowned trendsetter didn't claim all the credit for her eponymous label's success, however. "I'm proud of myself. I'm proud of my team. I'm not doing this on my own. I have great people around me," said Beckham, who launched her fashion line a decade ago. "Ultimately, it's all about my customer and making sure that she can get what she wants from me each season."

Photos

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Beckham, who walked the red carpet in a white suit she designed herself, was ready to celebrate. Rest assured, she had big plans for the rest of the night. "I am going to go out with my friend, Eva Longoria, and we're going to drink wine. And I am very excited about that!" she teased. "We are going to drink probably a lot of wine. As we should, right? We're celebrating!"

For more from E! News' exclusive interview with Beckham, watch the video now.

For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, watch E! News tonight at 7!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Victoria Beckham , Awards , Red Carpet , Exclusives , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Shadowhunters

Shadowhunters Cast Promise Season 3 Will Give Fans Everything They Want

Nicki Minaj, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Michael B. Jordan

Nicki Minaj Explains Her Flirty Michael B. Jordan Shout-Out at the 2018 People's Choice Awards

Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCA's

Baby on the Brain! Brie Bella Reveals When She and Daniel Bryan Hope to Conceive Baby No. 2

Kim Kardashian, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Jessica Graf, Cody Nickson, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Couples

Big Brother's Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Ready to Be "Surrounded by Babies"

ESC: Camila Mendes, 2018 E! People's Choice Awards Beauty

Who Won the 2018 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet? Vote for Your Favorite Look Now!

Harry Shum Jr., 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Boy or Girl? Harry Shum Jr. Reveals the Sex of His Baby at the People's Choice Awards

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.