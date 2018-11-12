Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
It's already over? The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards is done and we are still reeling from all of the amazing in-show and behind-the-scenes moments.
On Sunday, celebrities from your favorite TV shows, movies and more attended the inaugural broadcast of E!'s People's Choice Awards show and it was a total hit. Shows like Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments and movies like Avengers: Infinity War came up big. Plus, acts like Nicki Minaj took home some serious hardware and we're not that surprised since she's currently slaying the game.
When it comes to the red carpet however, there were definitely more than a few stars that caught our attention and made us do a double take as they made their way down the fan-adorned carpet in Santa Monica.
So, which celebs are we still talking about this morning? Don't worry, we've got our favorites picked and we are so ready to talk about them.
For starters, we were in total awe of Khloe Kardashian, who won Reality Star of 2018 during the show and was honored with her family for Reality Show of 2018. The new mom donned a gorgeous white gown that showed some leg and proved she's one hot mama.
Kardashian wasn't the only winner at the PCAs who also rocked the red carpet. PCAs winner Melissa McCarthy—she was this year's People's Icon Award recipient—wore a black turtleneck and pant combo that was topped off with the perfect textured black-and-white coat that we want in our closet ASAP.
Mila Kunis, whose film The Spy Who Dumped Me won Comedy Movie of 2018, opted for a sleek LBD with dainty straps and glitter heels that was perfect for a night away from the kids.
Scarlett Johansson decided to show off her assets in a red bustier top, black trouser and bold belt that matched her belt-adorned heels. She is Black Widow after all, and we have a feeling her alter ego would love this sexy and strong look.
Shay Mitchell was another stunner on the carpet as she posed in a Toni Maticevski rust gown with a pop of black in the top and fun mixes of structure and shapes throughout the piece.
The cast of LADYGANG came to slay as the posed in color-coordinated looks. Becca Tobin wore a pink suit, Jac Vanek wore a glitter gown, and Keltie Knight topped of the pink and blush hues with a velvet frock that looked like it was right out of Clueless AKA we can't choose a favorite look from this trio.
PCAs presenter, Kat Graham—she announced the Male Movie Star of 2018 award during the red carpet show—donned an emerald dress by Chalayan that had a black, sheer train on one side that was both saucy and fresh.
Rita Ora, who performed during the show, rocked an equally show-stopping ensemble as she strutted down the carpet. She wore a Versace blue/purple gown with gold feathered embellishment and matching thigh-high boots for a memorable look we won't soon forget.
Last, but not least, were Camila Mendes and Melanie Scrofano's stylish wardrobe choices for the night.
The Riverdale vixen showed up in an Etro dress that looked like a piece of modern art with its painting design and pop of yellow on the bodice. Plus, her Tory Burch heels were so sophisticated that it made her entire outfit look like it was right off the runway.
The Wynonna Earp actress on the other hand wore a sheer, red, long-sleeved gown that was just as breathtaking, but way more simple. It was the perfect dress for a winner—the show took home the prize for Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2018—and we are still wishing we had somewhere fancy to go so we could steal this look!
Now that you know our top 10 looks, make sure to cast your vote below for your favorite of the night.
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
In Jean Paul Gaultier
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen
In Zuhair Murad
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Melissa McCarthy
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment
Allison Janney
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Claudia Vergara
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Mila Kunis
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstoc
Sarah Silverman
In Rhea Costa
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Tom Sandoval
Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Darren Criss
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Kristen Doute
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Christina Hendricks
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Jimmy Fallon
Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Retta
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Ariana Madix
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Carson Daly & Siri Pinter
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Busy Philipps
In Christian Siriano
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Shay Mitchell
In Toni Maticevski
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Aly Raisman
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Tanya Rad & Becca Tilley
Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment
Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Becca Tobin, Jac Vanek & Keltie Knight
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Damon Wayans Jr.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Jessica Graf & Cody Nickson
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Nikki Bella
In Dundas
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Brie Bella
In Self Portrait
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Carissa Culiner
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Terry Crews & Rebecca King-Crews
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Betty Gilpin
In Esteban Cortazar
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Kat Graham
In Chalayan
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Amber Stevens West
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Tyga
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Rita Ora
In Versace
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Amber Valletta
Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Isaiah Mustafa
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Camila Mendes
In Etro dress and Tory Burch shoes
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Sabrina Carpenter
In Tom Ford suit and H. Stern jewelry
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Bárbara Evans Clark
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Danai Gurira
In Brock Collection dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, a Carolina Santo Domingo bag and Messika jewelry
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Ryan Eggold
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Maddie Poppe
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Alisha Wainwright
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Lil Rel Howery
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Scheana Marie
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
NIa Jax
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Stassi Schroeder
In Jay Godfrey
Photos
See More From 2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion
For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, watch E! News tonight at 7 p.m.!