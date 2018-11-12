It's been 9 months since Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their baby girl, Stormi Webster, into the world. Like any new parent, the rapper admittedly had a few jitters in the delivery room.

The "Sicko Mode" star recalled his daughter's birth on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and opened up about how Kris Jenner helped him through the whole process.

Stormi's birth was actually the first time Travis had stepped foot in a delivery room. So, he relied on the momager for support.

"She held me down because it was so scary," he told Ellen DeGeneres.

The music artist even revealed the part of the birth that scared him the most.

"It's like this thing called like the placenta that I've just been hearing about. Oh my God," he recalled. "So, I was fearful of that, but I cut the umbilical cord, and she held it down—Mama KJ. She's the best, man."

After Kris delivered the baby and he held his daughter for the first time, any initial fears went away.

"Going into it I was, like, nervous and scared," he said. "You know, we were just both, like, young. But when you first have a baby in your arms, it's just, like, it's uncontrollable. It's like this whole, like, warp that takes over your whole body. I never thought I could just, like, love something so hard, you know? It's crazy."