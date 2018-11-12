EXCLUSIVE!

Big Brother's Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Ready to Be "Surrounded by Babies"

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson have babies on the brain!

At Sunday night's 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, the Big Brother stars were able to enjoy date night before welcoming their first child together.

And while the couple is more than excited to welcome a baby girl, this may only be the beginning for the happily married duo.

"I just want to keep going with the kids," Cody shared with E! News exclusively. "We want to knock them all out and be young parents."

Jessica added, "I want to be surrounded by babies. I want to lay on the couch and have babies everywhere to just cuddle."

At Sunday night's live telecast, Cody was nominated for Competition Contestant of 2018 after appearing on Big Brother where he met his wife. He would later appear on The Amazing Race with Jessica where they came in first place.

While competing was an unforgettable experience, the focus is now on their baby girl who will join Cody's daughter Paisley from a previous relationship.

"We were hoping for a son but we're just happy that it's a healthy child and we get to keep going for a son so that works out," Cody shared at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Jessica added, "His daughter is six years old and now our new baby girl can now share clothes when she gets older."

