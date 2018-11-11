TONIGHT
Camila Mendes Stuns With $5 Lipstick and Blush at People's Choice Awards 2018

by Alanah Joseph | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 7:42 PM

ESC: Camila Mendes, 2018 E! People's Choice Awards Beauty

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Riverdale's Camila Mendes was a stunning beauty at the People's Choice Awards 2018.

While most red carpet makeup looks feature advanced techniques and designer products that keep us from recreating them at home, you'll be pleased to know that this actress' beauty will cost you $5 and 10-15 minutes of your time, while keeping your lips hydrated all winter.

To create the look celebrity makeup artist Beau Nelson applied eos Shimmer Dazzling Ruby Tint—a $4.99 drugstore must-have—to her lips and apples of her cheeks. While the product has the shea butter and natural oils of a lip balm (the brand's signature product), the new version, launched in time for the holidays, also contains a red tint.

Photos

Best Dressed at People's Choice Awards 2018: Shay Mitchell, Rita Ora and More

While the product may be an affordable steal, this product gave the star a dewy and natural glow that she could easily wear everyday or to a red carpet event like the award ceremony.

Watch the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards tonight at 9 p.m. followed by Busy Tonight live at 11 p.m. For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m.!

