Party's here!

Tonight is the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards and while there's plenty of fun happening on stage, there's even more magic happening backstage.

Cameras were floating around the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif., and lucky for us pop culture fans, we spot a whole lot of surprise run-ins, candid moments and overall good times.

While Kim Kardashian and the family didn't walk the carpet, they found their way backstage where they ran into more than a few familiar faces. As for Blake Shelton's big night as the Country Artist of 2018, you better believe Gwen Stefani was close by cheering him on.

