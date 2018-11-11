TONIGHT
Ryan Eggold Can't Help But Gush About His "So Supportive" Fans at the 2018 People's Choice Awards

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 6:14 PM

The people love Ryan Eggold and Ryan Eggold loves them back!

Not only is the New Amsterdam actor incredibly charming, but he's also humble to boot. The industry vet proved this to be true during an exclusive chat with Jason Kennedy at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.

"When you're a young actor starting out you have that idea of what it means to make it," Ryan reflected while discussing his career. "And then, of course as you get older, you're just excited to get good material and play good parts."

However, Ryan knows he wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for the fans. "Excitement like that is just so supportive and refreshing," the 90210 alum continued. "It just reminds you that there's people appreciating your work. It's cool, it makes you feel good."

In fact, per Ryan himself, love and support from fans is what "warms my heart." Although, it probably helps that the 34-year-old adores his job. Unsurprisingly, Ryan only had good things to say about his New Amsterdam peers.

"They're amazing. They're all so talented and they are really sweet," Ryan gushed. "It's a really great cast…I'm pumped. I'm grateful to be a part of it."

We're grateful he's a part of it too! Do you agree?

