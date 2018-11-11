TONIGHT
Jimmy Fallon Is Ready to Party at the 2018 People's Choice Awards

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 5:47 PM

Jimmy Fallon is pumped up and ready to party at the 2018 People's Choice Awards.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon star hyped up the crowd while walking the red carpet at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Fans roared as he gave high-fives and strut his stuff. But surprisingly enough, the star didn't even think the applause was for him!

"I thought I came in the wrong way or something. I gotta be honest, I was like, 'I'm walking where I should not be'," he told E! News' Giuliana Rancic

Nonetheless, he "made it work and took the spirit from the crowd and went with it."

Shortly after, Fashion Icon Award recipient Victoria Beckham walked by the crowd, prompting Jimmy to joke, "Maybe that's who they were cheering for!"

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Jokes aside, Jimmy could not be more excited to attend the award show that he said is truly "all about the fans." 

"It's all about the people and it's a party, like no pressure. This is all fun," the presenter said. And in the spirit of fun, Fallon challenged Giuliana to the Tumbleweed Challenge. But he's saving that for the after parties!

Hopefully the host doesn't party too much, because tonight he has to jet back to New York City to host his show tomorrow morning.

To see all the winner's from tonight's show, click here! And good luck to all the nominees!

The PCAs are tonight! Don't miss Live From the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards tonight at 7 p.m. followed by the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards at 9 p.m.! After the show, watch Busy Tonight live at 11 p.m. For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m.!

