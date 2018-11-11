TONIGHT
9:00 PM

Here's Proof the Vanderpump Rules Cast Is Living Their Best Life at the People's Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 7:26 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Give the stars of Vanderpump Rules a reason to party, and they'll SUR-tainly deliver. 

During the 2018 People's Choice Awards, West Hollywood's finest ladies and gentleman partied the night away (and managed to throw a bit of shade) like only they can.

Even before Stassi SchroederLala KentTom SandovalAriana MadixKatie Maloney-SchwartzTom SchwartzJames KennedyScheana MarieBrittany CartwrightJax Taylor and Kristen Doute  hit the red carpet, the reality TV stars boarded a party bus and pre-gamed their way to the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. 

While some cast members put the finishing touches on their showstopping ensembles before beginning their journey, Scheana actually rocked a comfy ensemble on the party bus—as to not wrinkle the satin red jumpsuit she slipped into before posing for photos, of course. Rookie red carpet mistakes? Not on this Bravolebrity's watch! 

The celebration continued when the Vanderpump Rules co-stars gathered around their table inside the PCAs and documented all the action on their social media pages. 

Photos

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Vanderpump Rules Cast, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

Getty Images

Up against Jersey Shore: Family VacationKeeping Up With the KardashiansQueer Eye and Chrisley Knows Best for Reality Show of 2018, Ariana took a playful dig at the Kar-Jenner crew when she spotted them across the room. 

"The competition," she captioned a video of Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian watching the PCAs from their seats. L-O-L! 

Scheana Marie, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards

Instagram

The behind-the-scenes antics continued when Amber Valletta (the sister of Scheana's ex-boyfriend Robert Valletta) took the stage. "Almost sisters in law," Ariana teased in the caption of a snapshot of Scheana flashing a cheeky smile. 

But perhaps the most epic moment of the night came when Lisa Vanderpump's team of waitresses and bartenders reacted to losing Reality Show of 2018 to KUWTK on live television. As Kim, Khloe, Kendall JennerKourtney Kardashianand Kris Jenneroffered a heartfelt acceptance speech, the Vanderpump Rules cast stood up to take a shot together. 

PCA celeb reaction gifs

E!

For one drama-free moment in the Pump Rules world, it's not about the pasta after all. 

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo on Dec. 3. 

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Watch the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards tonight at 9 p.m. followed by Busy Tonight live at 11 p.m. For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Vanderpump Rules , Bravo , Awards , Reality TV , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Katherine McNamara, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Winners

People's Choice Awards 2018 Winners

Kim Kardashian, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

ESC: Danai Gurira, 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, Beauty

Best Beauty at People's Choice Awards 2018: Danai Gurira, Kim Kardashian and More

ESC: Kim Kardashian, 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, Beauty

People's Choice Awards 2018 Best Beauty: Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and More

Danai Gurira, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Winners

5 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2018 People's Choice Awards

Dynasty

No Throwback Thursday Needed! Your People's Choice Awards Revival Show of 2018 is Dynasty

John Legend, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCA's, Performers

John Legend Earns a Standing Ovation After a Moving Performance of This U2 Classic at the PCAs

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.