Surprise, surprise!

Camila Mendes and Charles Melton put their cute relationship on display at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards. Ironically, Charles wasn't present on the red carpet alongside his Riverdale co-star and current girlfriend.

Regardless, Melton's absence didn't stop him from leaving his lady a video message at the Hollywood event…which Jason Kennedy played for the unsuspecting TV starlet.

"I've been told we're getting a fan question for you," the E! personality teased about the exclusive footage. "Let's go ahead and play that right now, take a look at that monitor right there."

In a hilarious turn, "huge fan" Charles asked his girlfriend to comment on what it is like working together and declared that they are a "really cute" couple.