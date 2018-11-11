by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 5:31 PM
Surprise, surprise!
Camila Mendes and Charles Melton put their cute relationship on display at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards. Ironically, Charles wasn't present on the red carpet alongside his Riverdale co-star and current girlfriend.
Regardless, Melton's absence didn't stop him from leaving his lady a video message at the Hollywood event…which Jason Kennedy played for the unsuspecting TV starlet.
"I've been told we're getting a fan question for you," the E! personality teased about the exclusive footage. "Let's go ahead and play that right now, take a look at that monitor right there."
In a hilarious turn, "huge fan" Charles asked his girlfriend to comment on what it is like working together and declared that they are a "really cute" couple.
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment
"It's a lot, very intense," the stunned 24-year-old quipped. "You can't talk to him, you can't look at him. He only eats cashews rolled in cheese."
The inside look at Camila and Charles' relationship didn't stop there as the Riverdale star confessed that her beau has a precious nickname for her. Yep, per Camila herself, Charles refers to her as "baby dragon."
"I'm baby dragon! I'm just like a baby dragon," Camila admitted. "Cause I'm kind of, you know, ferocious a little bit. I'm cute, but psycho."
We're sure Riverdale fans everywhere are swooning right now.
The PCAs are tonight! Don't miss Live From the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards tonight at 7 p.m. followed by the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards at 9 p.m.! After the show, watch Busy Tonight live at 11 p.m. For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m.!
Firefighters Battling California Wildfires and Veterans Get Special Shout Out at 2018 People's Choice Awards
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?