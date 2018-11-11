TONIGHT
Busy Philipps Just Revealed the 3 Things She'd Say to Oprah Winfrey on the People's Choice Awards Red Carpet

by Chris Harnick | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 5:36 PM

Busy Philipps is, well, busy. The host of E!'s Busy Tonight is at the 2018 People's Choice Awards, wearing Christian Siriano, and presenting during the ceremony. Then, she's racing across town to host a special live episode of her late-night show.

"The pressure is on," she told E!'s Giuliana Rancic on the PCAs red carpet about her special show. One of her executive producers, Tina Fey, is her guest on the special live show, along with Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Tom Lenk. Lenk will take his #LenkLewkForLess to Busy Tonight for a special PCAs edition. Not only will the episode feature Fey and Lenk, but some "surprise guests" as well.

Photos

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Speaking of surprises, the biggest surprise about hosting a show for Philipps? "Just every day is a new show," she admitted. "You have to start from scratch from the moment you wake up."

Busy Tonight isn't exactly for everyone, specifically Philipps' kids Birdie and Cricket. However, Birdie has found some clips of the show on YouTube. "She has watched it," Philipps said. "She's very interested." Birdie asked questions and Philipps answered as best could. As for Cricket, well, Philipps said she doesn't think her youngest daughter has any idea what she does for a living. And what she does involves having a connection to Oprah Winfrey. Yes, Winfrey has the number to a phone on Busy Tonight. If she called, Philipps already has her talking points.

"Well, I'm going to say a couple of things: 1. Will you please invite me to Harvest Day…I would go to Maui for Harvest Day," Philipps said. "2. Do you think I'm living my best life? And then I'd ask her to come on my show."

She wouldn't say how much she loves Winfrey?

"She knows I love her," Philipps said.

Busy Tonight airs Sundays-Wednesdays on E!  at 10 p.m. ET. The special PCAs episode airs at 11 p.m. ET.

The PCAs are tonight! Don't miss Live From the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards tonight at 7 p.m. followed by the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards at 9 p.m.! After the show, watch Busy Tonight live at 11 p.m. For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m.!

