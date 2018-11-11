Fallon also thanked NBC, saying he's worked there 20 years, "and I can honestly say, I've never been fatter."

After thanking Timberlake and plugging his book (called Hindsight), Fallon went on to thank his actual wife, Nancy.

"I love you so much, you're the secret to my success, I love you so much. Winnie and Frannie, you're the best kids, I'm so proud of you, I love you," he said. He ended his speech with a tribute to the veterans, since November 11 is also Veteran's Day.

Fallon was up against Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.