Meghan McCain Honors Late Father and Decorated War Hero John McCain on Veteran's Day

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 3:34 PM

John McCain, Meghan McCain

Heidi Gutman/ABC via Getty Images

Meghan McCain is honoring her late father on this Veteran's Day.

The View co-host tweeted on Sunday afternoon, just months after the passing of her father AZ senator John McCain. "Today on #VeteransDay we remember and honor those who have selflessly served and sacrificed," she wrote. "Those who have and continue to fight to protect our freedoms in this incredible country of ours. I am forever grateful."

Her father was a decorated war veteran, who served in Vietnam. He died at the age of 81 while surrounded by his family on Aug. 25, following a long battle with brain cancer. Meghan continued her message by sharing the grief she still feels. She wrote to her late father, "I miss you so much Dad, thank you for showing me what fighting for something greater than yourself means."

"#homeofthefreebecauseofthebrave," Meghan concluded her message. 

In a tearful eulogy at his services in August, Meghan delivered a tearful and powerful eulogy about the strength of the war veteran. 

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

"We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness, the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who live lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served," she said at the services at the Washington National Cathedral.

Other political figures like Barack and Michelle Obama and the Bush family were in attendance at McCain's services. 

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

