Now that the people have spoken, the biggest names in Hollywood are showing up in epic fashion.
Tonight at E! People's Choice Awards 2018, celebrities are gathering to celebrate their popularity and the fans that make it all possible. Thus, dressing for the occasion is a must and we're happy to report that A-listers didn't disappoint. There's no better way for celebs to start off the celebratory event than jaw-dropping ensembles that reminds us of their style prowess.
Although Victoria Beckham is taking home the Fashion Icon Award, the anticipation for the "Style Star of the Year," which includes nominees Zendaya, Beyoncé, Blake Lively, Emma Watson and Harry Styles, and the fashion on the red carpet is transforming the invite into an epic night for fashion.
Case in point: Camila Mendes. In honor of her nomination for "Female TV Star of 2018," the Riverdale star appeared in a mid-length dress with a black and white pattern. At first the dress simple simplistic in its silhouette. However, between the yellow accent, artistic pattern and her large lab-grown pink diamond, she was hard to miss on the red carpet.
Check out the best dressed stars in the gallery below!
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Kat Graham
The star is gorgeous in a forest green floor-length dress with black pumps and a chic bob hairstyle.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Mila Kunis
The star kept it simple with a form-fitting LBD, then added a sparkling black pumps to make a statement at the award ceremony.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Shay Mitchell
The former Pretty Little Liars star wore an eye-catching two-toned dress on the red carpet with a sleek, low ponytail.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Rita Ora
The star dazzles in a cerulean dress with gold sequins and matching thigh-high boots.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Danai Gurira
The Black Panther actress is bold and beautiful in a colorful skirt with feathers.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Camila Mendes
The actress stuns a midi dress with a black and white print and yellow accents.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Susan Kelechi Watson
The This Is Us star dons a three-toned dress with an ombre effect from Georges Chakra, and pairs it to silver heels, a black clutch and chandelier earrings.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Brie Bella
The Total Divas star revealed a two-toned top with off-the-shoulder details and cutouts and it's epic.
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Barbara Evans
The star dazzles in a gown with lots of textures, thanks to the sequins and feathers.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Alisha Wainwright
The actress takes pinstripes to the next level with a long-sleeve pink, red and white gown.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Aisha Jade
The blogger made an impact on the red carpet carpet with sheer, embellished mermaid gown and a pale pink box-shaped purse from The Daily Edited.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Cathy Kelley
The TV host brought a sultry look to the red carpet that made us take a second look. Her gown features flowing raspberry fabric with nude accents along the plunging neckline to create a whimsical fall look.
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images)
Jackie Aina
The beauty blogger went for bold in dress with a bright animal prints and a black and gold waist belt.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Ariana Madix
The Vanderpump Rules star tried on a major trend: suiting. However, to stand out, she chose a suit with a colorful pattern.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Nadia Fairfax
The Australian star masters fall suiting at the award show with red oversized jacket and pants and fur-lined cuffs. To finish the look, she added a matching headband.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Alejandra Azcarate
The Colombian star stepped on to the red carpet with a look you couldn't miss. Between her larger-than-life sleeves and feathered bag, her style was epic.
