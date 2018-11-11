Drumroll, please!

In an epic finale to tonight's 2018 People's Choice Awards, Avengers: Infinity War is taking home the trophy for Movie of 2018. And just like several other PCAs winners, the cast took a moment to recognize those working to protect the communities impacted by the deadly California wildfires.

Alongside Pom Klementieff and Scarlett Johansson, co-star Danai Gurira, shared in a heartfelt acceptance speech, "We want to take the moment to dedicate this to the great state of California. The devastation and the turmoil that we are going through right now, we are with you, our thoughts and our prayers and our hearts are with you."

"To the first responders," she continued, "your courage, your bravery, what you do to serve those that need you is beyond words. Thank you for what you do. Whatever we can do, please let's put our hearts and our minds to it. Whatever we can do big or small, we just want to dedicate this to them."

The competition between Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War was extremely tight, as the E! PCAs announced hours before the ceremony that the category would reopen and give pop culture fanatics everywhere one last opportunity to cast their vote between the two finalists.