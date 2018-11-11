Harry Shum Jr. is going to be a dad!

The Glee alum, 36, is expecting his first child with his wife, Steven Universe actress and dancer Shelby Rabara, the couple announced via social media on Sunday. To reveal the exciting baby news to the world, the Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments and Crazy Rich Asians star posted a sweet photo to Instagram of Shelby making a surprised face, with his hands covering her baby bump.

She also posted a series of photos, taken by actor Luke Youngblood. In one gorgeous snap, Shelby smiles as she cradles her baby bump, while posing with Harry in another adorable photo.