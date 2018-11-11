Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photo of John Legend and Baby Miles Surrounded by Teddy Bears

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 1:56 PM

John Legend, Miles, Instagram

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Cuteness overload!

Chrissy Teigen took to her Instagram to share two adorable new photos of her and John Legend's 5-month-old son, Miles Theodore Stephens. In one sweet social media snap, a smiling Miles can be seen sitting on the couch surrounded by about eight teddy bears.

"BEARS!!!" Chrissy captioned the cute picture.

John then joined in on the photo session, holding baby Miles on the couch with the teddy bears surrounding them. "all the bears!!" Chrissy wrote alongside the father-son photo.

The Lip Sync Battle co-host and the "All of Me" singer welcomed their second child in May, with Chrissy tweeting his arrival, "Somebody's herrrrrrre!" Miles joined the couple's daughter, Luna Simone Stephens, in the talented family.

Photos

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Pics

"He loves being told he's handsome," Teigen told E! News last month. "He really lights up."

"He loves the quiet moments. He loves story time, but Luna was just such a bull," she revealed. "From the moment she came out, you just knew she was going to be such a Luna—just a nutcase. He's not really into anything. He loves sleeping and milk."

"Miles is so reserved—he's just John," Chrissy said. "He's just a cuddly, lovable little ball."

You can watch Chrissy and John on the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards in just a few hours, where they'll both be taking the stage during the ceremony.

The PCAs are tonight! Don't miss Live From the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards tonight at 7 p.m. followed by the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards at 9 p.m.! After the show, watch Busy Tonight live at 11 p.m. For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m.!

TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , John Legend , Celeb Kids , Apple News , Top Stories
