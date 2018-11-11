Where's Seth Cohen?

Olivia Wilde and Rachel Bilson had a mini The O.C. reunion on Saturday night. The actresses both attended the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell in Culver City, Calif.

Wilde, who starred as Alex Kelly on the hit series, and Bilson, who starred as Summer Roberts, joined celebs Jessica Alba, Katy Perry, Kobe Bryant, Zoe Saldana, Judd Apatow, Julie Bowen, Jenna Dewan, Jennifer Garner, Leslie Mann, Busy Philipps, Kelly Rowland, Rachel Zoe, Zooey Deschanel, Lauren Conrad and Olivia Munn at the star-studded event.

Amy Adams was also in attendance at the event, during which she was honored with the "Giving Tree Award," which the organization awards annually to a mother who uses her position in the public eye to advocate on behalf of children living in poverty.