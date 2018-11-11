Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Baby2Baby
Where's Seth Cohen?
Olivia Wilde and Rachel Bilson had a mini The O.C. reunion on Saturday night. The actresses both attended the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell in Culver City, Calif.
Wilde, who starred as Alex Kelly on the hit series, and Bilson, who starred as Summer Roberts, joined celebs Jessica Alba, Katy Perry, Kobe Bryant, Zoe Saldana, Judd Apatow, Julie Bowen, Jenna Dewan, Jennifer Garner, Leslie Mann, Busy Philipps, Kelly Rowland, Rachel Zoe, Zooey Deschanel, Lauren Conrad and Olivia Munn at the star-studded event.
Amy Adams was also in attendance at the event, during which she was honored with the "Giving Tree Award," which the organization awards annually to a mother who uses her position in the public eye to advocate on behalf of children living in poverty.
The seventh annual Gala raised more than $4.3 million to support its work providing low-income children with all the basic necessities that every child deserves.
Take a look below to see more of the celebs in attendance at the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala!
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Baby2Baby
Amy Adams
"Thank you so much, thank you guys, you know how much I value you guys, to have you in my circle of friends," Adams, who was honored at the event, said in her speech. "Thank you all so much for being here, this is completely overwhelming room and it's completely overwhelming to be honored at a time like this, at a place like this where so many people do so much."
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Baby2Baby
Jennifer Garner
Garner told E! News on the red carpet that she's "honored" to be a part of Baby2Baby. "They do so much for children in need and disaster relief," she shared.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby
Jessica Alba
The Honest Company founder showed her support for partner Baby2Baby.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby
Zoe Saldana
The Guardians of the Galaxy and Avatar actress attended the event on Saturday.
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Baby2Baby
Lauren Conrad
The designer smiled for cameras on the carpet before heading inside to the event.
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Baby2Baby
Busy Philipps
The Busy Tonight host showed her support for Baby2Baby at Saturday's event.
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Baby2Baby
Jenna Dewan
The Resident actress donned a pantsuit at the Baby2Baby event.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby
Katy Perry
The "Firework" singer was photographed at the event in Culver City.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Baby2Baby
Olivia Wilde & Rachel Bilson
The former O.C. co-stars had a mini-reunion at the Baby2Baby event.
