Dan Crenshaw Trolls Pete Davidson on SNL With Ariana Grande Ringtone After Joke Controversy

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 7:19 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Dan Crenshaw, Pete Davidson, Saturday Night Live

YouTube

One week after Pete Davidson made a controversial joke about Dan Crenshaw on Saturday Night Live, the newly-elected Congressman appeared on the show and received an apology. 

During last week's "Weekend Update," Davidson mocked several political candidates, including Crenshaw who lost his eye to an IED in Afghanistan during his third combat tour.

"You may be surprised to hear he's a congressional candidate from Texas and not a hitman in a porno movie," Davidson said of Crenshaw. "I'm sorry. I know he lost his eye in war or whatever."

Following the backlash, Davidson returned to the "Weekend Update" desk on the Nov. 10 episode to apologize for his joke. 

"So, in what I'm sure is a huge shock for people who know me, I made a poor choice last week," Davidson began. "I did, I made a joke about Lt. Com. Dan Crenshaw, and on behalf of the show and myself, I apologize."

Read

Kenan Thompson Admits Pete Davidson "Missed the Mark" With Dan Crenshaw Joke

"My poor mom," Davidson continued. "Can you imagine being my mom? That must suck. Can you imagine being Pete Davidson's mom? It can't be easy when everyone's mad at your son and roommate."

The roommate joke is a reference to his recent split with Ariana Grande, with who he previously shared an apartment with in New York City. Davidson has shared that he's since moved in with his mom after the breakup.

"No, but I mean this from the bottom of my heart, it was a poor choice of words," Davidson said. "The man is a war hero and he deserves all the respect in the world, and if any good came of this, maybe it was that for one day the left and the right finally came together to agree on something...that I'm a dick!"

Crenshaw then joined Davidson on the stage and asked, "You think?"

Photos

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Getty Images

Davidson then apologized to Crenshaw, who accepted his apology.

"So we good?" Davidson asked.

"We're good, apology accepted," Crenshaw replied before his ringtone, "Breathin" by Ariana Grande, started going off.

A shocked Davidson then smirked at the camera as Crenshaw continued to let his phone ring.

"You gonna answer that?" Davidson laughed.

"No, I was just gonna let it ring, because that's rude to answer, let's just let it go to voicemail," Crenshaw trolled Davidson.

"It's cool, Ariana Grande song," Davidson laughed as Crenshaw asked, "Oh, do you know her?" 

Davidson, who clearly liked the joke, admitted "that's funny," before telling Crenshaw that it was his turn to make fun of a picture of him, since that's what Davidson had done a week earlier.

See Crenshaw tell jokes about Davidson, send a message about Veterans Day and share a moment with Davidson about his late father in the video above.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pete Davidson , Ariana Grande , Saturday Night Live , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Jason Momoa

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

PCAs Logo

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

Jessie J, Channing Tatum

Jessie J Supports Channing Tatum at Magic Mike Live Opening Night in London

People's Choice Awards, 2018 Trophy, Trophy

People's Choice Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Kate Middleton

Why Kate Middleton Is Eager to Be Back in the Royal Spotlight

Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Sarah Ferguson Opens Up About Her Marriage and Happiest Moments From Princess Eugenie's Wedding

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Her "Special Connection" With Stormi Webster

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.