Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reunite With Kate Middleton and Prince William Amid Royal Split News

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Nov. 10, 2018 2:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

No hard feelings here! The royal fab four are still hanging out as usual.

On Saturday, pregnant Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry and his brother Prince William and wife Kate Middleton attended the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The event commemorated those who lost their lives in conflicts and marked 100 years since the end of World War I.

Meghan arrived in a black Stella McCartney wrap coat dress and black pumps. Kate wore a black sheath dress with half sleeves and an asymmetrical V-neckline. The group was joined by other royals such as Queen Elizabeth II and Harry and William's father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The news comes two weeks after the Sunday Times' reported that William and Harry are making plans to split their shared Kensington Palace household, which means creating two separate courts with separate staffs "to reflect their increasingly different responsibilities."

Photos

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Festival of Remembrance

Chris Jackson/PA Wire

The event marks the first Meghan has attended since she and Harry returned from their first joint royal tour, of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji more than a week ago. During their trip, Kensington Palace announced her pregnancy with the couple's first child, saying the Duchess of Sussex is due to give birth in the spring.

 

Earlier in the day, Harry lay a wreath at a Remembrance Day ceremony before the England v New Zealand rugby match at Twickenham Stadium in London and met with players.

On Thursday, Harry attended the field of remembrance service at Westminster Abbey.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Kate Middleton , Prince William , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Festival of Remembrance

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Prince Louis' First Photo In 4 Months Is Worth The Wait

Prince Charles

Watch the Throne: Prince Charles Is Making Sure You Remember He's the Next King

Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis Christening

The First Photo of Prince Louis in 4 Months Is Worth the Wait

Eddie Redmayne, Meghan Markle

Here's Proof Meghan Markle and Eddie Redmayne Are Legit Friends

Prince William, Prince Charles

Prince William Wants Prince Charles to Be a Better Grandfather

Meghan Markle, Prince Charles, Royal Wedding

Prince Harry Reveals What Happened When He Asked Prince Charles to Walk Meghan Markle Down the Aisle

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.