Remember last year when Netflix changed all of our lives with the now classic film, A Christmas Prince?

They certainly do, because this year, they're going all out for the holidays, making our dreams come true with sequels, new movies, new specials, and more extremely valid reasons to put on cozy sweaters and cozy socks and spend our wintry days on the couch with the hottest of chocolate.

Genuinely, if you're a fan of things on Netflix, this list is going to make you squeal with delight, and also maybe confusion. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has a holiday special, y'all!

Please, join us in taking a gander at "It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Netflix."

The Holiday Calendar (currently streaming)

Kat Graham stars with Ron Cephas Jones in a movie about a magical advent calendar that can do things like give you boots and win you photography gigs. There's also a love triangle, and it's William from This Is Us as the grandpa, and sure, there's a lot happening here, but you're gonna watch it 10 times anyway.