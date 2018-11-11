Chrissy Teigenis serving us looks at the 2018 People's Choice Awards, okurrr?!

When the Cravings cookbook author strut across the stage in a shimmering black, white and gold all eyes were on her, including those of the Kardashian family. "That was my VS walk. Kendall did I do okay?," Chrissy asked the crowd.

So when the cameras panned over to the glam and gorgeous Kardashian sisters, they gave her their nod of approval.

Chrissy then proceeded to do a roll-call of all the famous finalists in the running for the award of Reality Show of 2018. She joked, "I feel like I know some of you guys! Well, I do know some of you guys actually! Hi Kris, Kim, Kendall, Khloe, Kourtney; you're all here!"

And, of course, the Kards took home the award!