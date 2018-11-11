TONIGHT
9:00 PM

Avengers: Infinity War Named Action Movie of 2018 at People's Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 7:54 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

These movies raced, punched and battled their hearts out, but alas, only one can be crowned the Action Movie of 2018.

Presenter and Blacklist star  Ryan Eggold announced that Avengers: Infinity War would be going home with the honor at the 2018 People's Choice Awards.

Avengers: Infinity War beat out finalists Black PantherOcean's 8Deadpool and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom for the honor of being the people's choice.

Scarlett JohanssonDanai Gurira and Pom Klementieff were in awe when they took to the stage together to accept the award. 

Scarlett, wearing a bustier and black high-waisted pants, accepted the award from Ryan, while Pom stood poised in front of the microphone to share her disbelief over winning. 

Photos

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Scarlett Johansson, Pom Klementieff, Danai Gurira, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Winners

Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"Thank you so much! I haven't prepared anything but I just wanted to thank all the fans who voted for the movie adn thank you to the Russo brothers, who directed the movie. They are amazing," she said.

She also gave a shout out to the "amazing ladies" who stood beside her onstage. 

Likewise, Danai was thankful for the sisterhood that formed through the Marvel franchise. Danai also went home with the award for Action Star of 2018 tonight!

To see all the winner's from tonight's show, click here!

Watch the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards tonight at 9 p.m. followed by Busy Tonight live at 11 p.m. For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Awards , Red Carpet , Ryan Reynolds , Marvel , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Katherine McNamara, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Winners

People's Choice Awards 2018 Winners

Kim Kardashian, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

ESC: Danai Gurira, 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, Beauty

Best Beauty at People's Choice Awards 2018: Danai Gurira, Kim Kardashian and More

ESC: Kim Kardashian, 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, Beauty

People's Choice Awards 2018 Best Beauty: Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and More

Danai Gurira, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Winners

5 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2018 People's Choice Awards

Dynasty

No Throwback Thursday Needed! Your People's Choice Awards Revival Show of 2018 is Dynasty

John Legend, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCA's, Performers

John Legend Earns a Standing Ovation After a Moving Performance of This U2 Classic at the PCAs

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.