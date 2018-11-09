In the words of one fired up country singer: "Not today Satan."

Kelsea Ballerini has some words to share with the trolls in her comments section. After pulling off a successful performance at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, the country singer's Instagram was the target of fat-shamers who instructed the 25-year-old to "Lose some weight." However, Kelsea was not going to tolerate the bully's behavior.

"Hi troll. listen. first of all, i'm not a model i'm a singer," she fired back. "Second of all, I'm not responding to this to give you attention because you don't deserve that, I'm writing because I am a healthy, normal chick which I pride myself on and work had for and want other young girls to see that and know that 'skinny' is not always the goal."

She continued, "And for you to think it's okay to comment on my weight or size is disgusting."

Kelsea concluded her message by sharing that she planned to dine on a burger, despite their uncalled for advice.